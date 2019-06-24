Caltrans 6.24.2019

Caltrans is looking for input on how to manage highway one in Big Sur.

They’re conducting outreach events in several areas to get input on a sustainable transportation demand management plan. There will be a meeting tomorrow in San Luis and Cambria.

The meeting tomorrow in San Luis will be from 1:30 to 3:30 at the council of governments office on Marsh street. That’s at the corner of Marsh and Santa Rosa streets.

The Cambria meeting will be from 4-5:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Veterans Memorial building on Main street in Cambria.