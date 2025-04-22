Caltrans District 5 To Honor Workers at Memorial Ceremony 4.21.2025

Caltrans district 5 announced it will be holding its 35th annual worker memorial ceremony at 50 Higuera street in San Luis Obispo.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday, April 30th at 10 am. Caltrans district 5 director, Scott Eades says this ceremony is “Significant following the loss last year of Alexander Rodish,” a Caltrans maintenance employee in Orange county who was struck by a vehicle while working.

Caltrans says they will honor the memory of workers who have died while maintaining and improving roadways. Caltrans says 194 employees have been killed on the job since 1921, with eight in district 5.

One of the biggest hazards for workers are motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through work zones, Caltrans says.