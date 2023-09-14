Caltrans Gives Update On Paul’s Slide 9.13.2023

Repair efforts continue on highway 1 at Paul’s Slide, which remains closed to vehicle bicycle and pedestrian traffic for two miles between Limekiln state park and Lucia.

Caltrans said in a release yesterday that continued slide activity while maintaining crew safety has made repairs difficult. But with their safety priorities in mind, engineering teams have developed a repair design that will bring the roadway slightly inland as it passes in front of Paul’s Slide complex. The design also allows for an enlarged catchment area between concrete barriers and fencing along the northbound lane.

Currently there is no estimated time for a full reopening of highway 1 at Paul’s Slide as crews continue to work seven days a week during full daylight hours.