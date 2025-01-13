Caltrans Moving Traffic to Highway 46 East Lanes 01.13.2025

For January 13th & 14th, Caltrans will be switching traffic on to the new eastbound lanes on highway 46 in the Cholame area.

Between 9 am and 3 pm each day, traffic will be stopped periodically to facilitate the transition onto the eastbound lanes, from the Shandon rest area to the highway 46/41 interchange.

Caltrans says these closures will last for about ten minutes each. Two-way traffic on the westbound lanes will no longer be in effect with the switch, though Caltrans says one westbound lane will continue to be closed for the next three weeks.

The full completion of the Cholame segment, and the opening of the westbound lanes, are expected in February.