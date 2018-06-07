Cambria Fire 6.07.2018

Fire and protection in Cambria.

The Cambria resident who was injured by a fire in late May continues to recover from severe burns in an LA hospital. Meanwhile, owners of the home are repairing and rebuilding the charred structure.

Sherry Hibler is in the intensive-care burn unit of West Hills hospital. She underwent skin- grafting surgery on May 30th.

Meanwhile in Tuesday’s election, Cambria residents rejected an extra $62 a year for fire protection. They needed two-thirds majority for passage of measure A-18 fire tax. The vote garnered 53% approval. About half of eligible voters cast ballots on the measure. The vote won’t be final until all vote-by-mail ballots are counted. Cambria will have to find another way to pay the salaries of three fire fighters, or they could lose their jobs when the current grant runs out.

Opponents to the fire tax said that in the fire May 29th, firefighters from Cal Fire, Morro Bay and Templeton responded. The Cambria CSD will discuss the issue on June 13th.