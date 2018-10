Coast Union high school was locked down briefly on Friday morning.

That lock down came after a 15-year-old student made threats against the school on social media. She was arrested as a suspect. She has not been identified because of her age. She is being held at San Luis Obispo county juvenile hall.

The school was locked down for about 25 minutes. The lockdown was lifted just before ten Friday morning and classes resumed. School is back to normal today at Coast Union high school in Cambria.