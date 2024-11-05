Cambria Resident Sentenced to Probation For Entering US Capitol Building 11.05.2024

38-year-old Cameron Clapp of Cambria has been sentenced to 12 months of probation, and forced to pay $500 in restitution for his presence at the US capitol on January 6th.

Clapp pled guilty to federal disorderly and disruptive conduct in a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Two other counts, which included entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds & disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds were dismissed.

Clapp works as a motivational speaker for the central coast and is a triple amputee, having lost both legs and one arm at the age of 15 when he was struck by a train.