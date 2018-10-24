Cambria Scarecrows 10.24.2018

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival honored as one of the top ten scarecrow events in the united states.

The travel channel lists the Cambria event as one of the best in the country. The website site says, “In recent years, scarecrow festivals have become increasingly popular, and part of the fun is seeing community members come up with wildly creative designs for the competition, like this Instagram-ready Day of the Dead Homage at the Cambria Scarecrow Festival on the central coast of California near San Simeon.”

The winner of the best of show in Cambria is a large blue caterpillar named “Jack O’killer”. It’s on display at the intersection of highway 1 and Cambria drive. It was created by Cuesta students.

At the Black Hand Winery tasting room, a nefarious couple has a skeleton dog, and a body hangs in the background. There are more than 200 scarecrows on display in Cambria through Halloween.