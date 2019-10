Preparations are underway to move a school house in Cambria this week, if the weather cooperates.

Cambria’s old Santa Rosa school will be moved about one mile to a 6-acre site near the intersection of Main and Santa Rosa Creek road. Brandt moving started prepping the structure last Monday.

If you’d like to help preserve the school, you’re encouraged to call the Cambria Historical Society or go to their website at: cambriahistoricalsociety.com.