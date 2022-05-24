Cambria Water Bills Go Up 05.24.2022

Beginning July first Cambria residents and businesses will pay more for water and sewage treatment.

That’s because not enough protest forms were submitted to stop the rate hikes.

The Cambria CSD board of directors approved the increases last week. Water bills are expected to increase about 18% for those who use 80 gallons of water per day. That will be about $161 dollar per month. Or $322 every two months when the bills are sent out.

Again, the increase in water and sewer rates goes into effect July first in Cambria.