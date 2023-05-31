Cammie Velci 05.31.2023

In federal court in Los Angeles yesterday, a Paso Robles man pleads guilty to selling a fake painkiller to an Atascadero teenager, leading to his death from Fentanyl.

You may remember the story of Emilio Velci, an active teenager who coached and refereed basketball at the Atascadero Colony Park community center.

On March 8th, 2020 Wolfe sold Emilio three blue bills for $75. Wolfe told Velci they were Percocet. He did not disclose that they contained Fentanyl.

Velci took one of the pills, passed out a short time later. He was found dead the next morning.

Yesterday in federal court, Timothy Clark Wolfe pleads guilty to selling the fake painkiller to Emilio Velci.

The case was initially handled by county district attorney Dan Dow. The federal government took over the case in 2021.

Wolfe now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.