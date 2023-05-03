Cammie Velci Fundraiser 05.03.2023

Three years ago, Cammie Velci of Atascadero lost her 19-year-old son to Fentanyl. A co-worker at a Paso Robles restaurant gave him a counterfeit Percocet for a toothache.

To channel her grief, Cammie Velci started a fundraiser to raise awareness about Fentynal in the north county, and to raise money for recreation activities in Atascadero where her son coached and referred basketball.

For more information about Saturday’s Luau at Atascadero lake park pavillion, go to her website: emiliovelcialohaproject.com.

It may sell out this Saturday night.