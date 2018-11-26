Camp Fire 11.26.2018

The Camp Fire is finally contained. Fire officials say that after burning for more than two weeks, the massive wildfire that killed dozens of people was finally contained yesterday. The fire was surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain in and around the rubble that was once Paradise. The fire killed at least 85 people. 249 remain missing. Nearly 19,000 buildings were destroyed. Most of them were homes. The recent storm dropped an estimated 7 inches of rain on the burn area over a three-day period. Fortunately, no mudslides were reported.

In LA county, people are moving back into their homes after evacuating Malibu and the unincorporated areas of LA county. During that fire, 250 thousand people fled their homes. Three people died and 1643 homes were destroyed. One man whose home was destroyed in the Malibu fire helped feed people at Thanksgiving for Paso Robles, which was held at Centennial park on Thursday.