Camp Roberts 6.03.2021

Those 5,000 immigrant children may not be coming to Camp Roberts, after all. A spokesperson with congressman Salud Carbajal’s office says the department of Health and Human Services is no longer planning to utilize Camp Roberts to house those children.

A coalition of groups fought the plan. They said that Camp Roberts was not suitable for many reasons.

Maricela Morales is executive director of the Central Coast Alliance United for a sustainable economy or cause. She says, Camp Roberts would not provide the same level of care as a licensed shelter.

The coalition against Camp Roberts says, they are “Relieved to hear the news that the children will not be coming to Camp Roberts.”

Julissa Pena is executive director of the Santa Barbara Immigrant Defense Center. She says there’s still a possibility the illegal immigrant children could be sent to Camp Roberts, but says her group will continue to fight against it.