Camp Roberts to House Immigrant Children 4.01.2021

We learn more today about the immigrant children on their way to Camp Roberts in southern Monterey county.

Camp Roberts is one of eight military posts in the US to become a housing facility to accommodate children who have crossed the border from Mexico in recent weeks. The state Department of Health and Human Services is working with Camp Roberts to house children between the ages of 4-18. They’re expected to stay at Camp Roberts for 4-6 weeks. However, that could be extended for several months, if necessary. The initial request is for 1500 children to be placed at Camp Roberts, but the figure could go much higher. Thousands of children may need to be relocated to Camp Roberts to reduce the severe overpopulation of immigrants in facilities along the Mexican border. The children will gradually be reunited with family members in the United States or placed in foster families or institutions.

The California Department of Health and Human Services will care for the children. Several hundred temporary employees will relocate to the area in the coming weeks to provide services. The California national guard will be responsible for the housing.

All the children will be tested for covid before they leave their facilities near the border, and they will be checked every three days after they arrive at Camp Roberts. A spokesperson for the national guard says it’s been a very rapidly developing operation. He was contacted on Saturday. Camp Roberts was checked out Monday, and the okay given late Monday afternoon. The immigrant children are expected to begin arriving at Camp Roberts in the next two weeks. The planning and protocol is currently being developed by federal, state and national guard officials.