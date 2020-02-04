Campaign Contributions 2.04.2020

The statistics released on campaign contributions for county elections.

As you might imagine, the biggest race as far as donations goes is the district five supervisors’ race, between the incumbent, supervisor Debbie Arnold and her challenger, Ellen Beraud. Beraud’s financial report indicates she received $260 thousand dollars. Major donors include a marijuana investment company and developer. She’s received more than $30 thousand dollars from out of county marijuana growers. She’s also getting money from the Beachwood Industries Development Company and Bruce Gibson for supervisor 2018.

Debbie Arnold has received $246 thousand dollars, about 14 thousand dollars fewer than Ellen Beraud. Arnold’s major donations include Shea Homes, the Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo county and the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians.

In the first district race, incumbent John Peschong reported receiving $167 thousand dollars. His challenger, Stephanie Shakofsky received $30 thousand dollars.