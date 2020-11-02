Campaign Sign

A “for sale” sign on property off El Camino real near the geodesic dome at the south end of town, reveals another player in the smear campaign against mayor Heather Moreno and Jerry Tanimoto in the general election.

The property is owned by Scott Newton. You may remember he wanted to build a large mini-storage complex on the flood plain near that geodesic dome. The city council rejected it. Nigel Stout is the real estate agent advertising the property for sale.Stout also recently donated $5,000 to the Political Action Committee based in Fresno that is smearing mayoral candidate Jerry Tanimoto, and the incumbent mayor, Heather Moreno. That PAC is also endorsing candidate Josh Donovan.

The owner of the property was angry when he was denied a permit to build the mini-storage complex on the flood plain off El Camino Real at the south end of Atascadero. He’s now selling the property, and his real estate agent is funding the smear campaign in Atascadero.