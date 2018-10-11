Campaign Vandalism 10.11.2018

Campaign vandalism in Arroyo Grande.

Signs for mayor Jim Hill’s re-election hit Tuesday night with blotches of rust-colored paint. About a dozen of the mayors signs were hit Tuesday night. The mayor says people’s personal property was also damaged, including walls, sidewalks and business signs.

Hill is completing his second term as mayor. He is running for re-election against city council member Caren Ray, who you may remember ran a negative and unsuccessful campaign against supervisor Lynn Compton. After Ray was appointed by the governor, Compton defeated her to take that fourth district seat on the board of supervisors.