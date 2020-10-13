Candace Owens Speaking at New California Event 10.13.2020

Tonight, an event in Pismo Beach with one of the most unique political speakers in the country. Candace Owens is going to speak at One Thousand Hills Park in Pismo Beach. Candace Owens is a talk show host and author who is trying to take the conservative message into the inner cities.

Paul Preston is with New California. He says the event is open to the public. Paul Preston’s plan is to divide California into separate urban and rural states. That would require legislative approval.

For more information about Candace Owens talk this evening, go to the website: newcaliforniastate.com. Tickets are one hundred dollars per person.