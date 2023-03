The League of Women Voters and the Paso Robles school district will moderate a forum for candidates for the school board next Wednesday from 7-9 at the district office board room on Niblick road.

It will be livestreamed and archived for later viewing on the school district and League’s YouTube channels.

The special election begins Monday when ballots are to be mailed.

They have to be returned to Elaina Cano, the county clerk recorder.