Candidates Forum 10.02.2018

The Templeton chamber of commerce holding a candidates forum for state assembly this evening at Vineyard elementary school. The event is from 6-8 tonight. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and democratic challenger Bill Ostrander will debate the issues.

The event is coordinated by the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo county. The league will provide greeters, a timer, question sorters, and runner to help facilitate the forum tonight at Vineyard elementary school at 2121 Vineyard drive in Templeton.