Candidates Forum 10.05.2018

A candidates forum at the Elks Lodge last night, opened with the pledge of allegiance. The candidates forum went well, although it got pretty warm with 110 people in attendance.

Several city officials were there, besides the candidates. Police chief Ty Lewis, fire chief Jonathon Stornetta, public works director Dick Mckinley and several others attended. School board candidate Lance Gannon was also there.

The candidates forum for the Paso Robles school district will be held next Wednesday at the district office.