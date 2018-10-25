Candidates Forum 10.25.2018

Another candidates forum for those running for the Paso Robles school board.

Last night, five of the seven candidates took part in the forum at the Paso Robles high school multi-purpose room. Two of the incumbents did not participate. Dr. Kathleen Hall is still in Mexico. She also missed the board meeting Tuesday night. Trustee Matt McLish showed up briefly in a tuxedo with coat and tails. He said he was hosting a big anniversary party at Kennedy Fitness, and the anniversary party had top priority. McLish made a short opening statement, then he left in his coat and tails and five candidates participated in the forum. They included three challengers: Stephanie Ulibarri, Lance Gannon, Chris Arend, and two incumbents. Tim Gearhart and Field Gibson.

The first series of questions were prepared by the advanced placement government class. Later, members of the audience submitted questions. The topics ranged from the budget problems facing the district- how the superintendent has spend nearly the entire seven and a half million dollar reserve fund; the teachers survey which expressed a profound frustration with the administration; and the lack of transparency from superintendent Chris Williams, who does not have a doctorate, which is unusual for a superintendent, particularly one with no previous experience as a superintendent.

During the forum, trustee Field Gibson did not go on the attack as he did during the previous forum. Last night, he did not verbally attack the challengers. He did provide a couple surprises. Both Gibson and Tim Gearhart came out in support of charter schools, which is not a common position for board members. Gibson also announced that next week, on November first, the district will conduct a charrette, a public discussion about the $8 million dollar aquatic complex. After the forum, KPRL learned that the district was advised to conduct a discussion of the proposed aquatic complex after a citizen wrote the district that the subject be put on the agenda for the last board meeting, but the superintendent refused. Then, county superintendent Jim Brescia told superintendent Chris Williams to hold a public discussion on the aquatic complex, so it will take place next Thursday.

After the forum last night, KPRL talked with former Bearcat Lance Gannon about his take on the forum held last night at Paso Robles high school. He said the students questions were good, and he appreciated the forum and being back at PRHS. Gannon graduated from Paso Robles high school in 1978. Lance Gannon’s mom also graduated from PRHS. She’s known as Gerry Sosa when she graduated from Paso Robles high school in the early 50’s. The Gannon family now has the fifth generation attending Paso Robles schools. Gannon is one of the three candidates challenging the incumbents on the school board.

Last night’s forum was likely the final candidates forum for the Paso Robles school district, but the politicking will continue. The election is November sixth. The school board election will likely impact the future for the Paso Robles school district for decades to come.