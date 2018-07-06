Candidates Forum at the Rotunda 7.06.2018

The city of Atascadero is holding a public forum, entitled ‘The nuts and bolts of running for public office’. It’s next Wednesday at the rotunda. You are invited to attend.

A good opportunity to learn about running for office or if you’re just interested in how to do it.

The city clerk will explain the election process.

This year, atascadero residents will elect a new city mayor and two council members, and city treasurer. Tom O’malley is not running for re-election.

Two ballot measures are also on the ballot.

The window for registering to run for office is the same if you run for public office in Atascadero, Paso Robles or for the Paso Robles school board. …. July 16th to August 10th.