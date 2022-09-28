Candidates Forums 09.28.2022

It’s that time of year again. Candidates forums are popping up like mushrooms in the forest. Tonight there is one of them, two forums tomorrow.

The Paso Robles school board is conducting a candidate forum at the district office for all the candidates for school board. That gets underway at seven this evening.

Incidentally, at last night’s school board meeting, Dale Gustine announced he’s running for the seat vacated by Chris Bausch, who is instead running for city council.

There is a forum tomorrow night at Atascadero high school for San Luis Obispo county supervisors candidates Dr. Bruce Jones and 2nd district supervisor Bruce Gibson.

That is from 6-8 tomorrow evening at Atascadero high school. That’s tomorrow night, not tonight.

Tomorrow, the Paso Robles chamber of commerce is conducting a candidates night at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge. That gets underway at 5:30.