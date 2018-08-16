Cannabis 8.16.2018

Cannabis growers in the California Valley face big fines.

After supervisors adopted new rules regulating cannabis growers, the county is asking those cultivators to remove their crops. Some growers who bought land when medical cultivation was allowed, are going to court asking a judge to postpone action against them. Their lawsuit asking judge Barry la Barbera to set aside the order that finds code violations on one piece of property. It’s a test case for about 60 growers in the so-called California Valley cultural growers association. Most of the growers moved to the county in 2016 to grow pot in the California Valley.

Judge Barry la Barbera will hear arguments this morning before making a final decision.