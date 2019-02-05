Cannabis Cultivation off 46 West 2.05.2019

Plans for a cannabis grow operation off highway 46 near York Mountain road may be headed to a showdown before San Luis Obispo county supervisors.

Supervisor John Peschong says the board of supervisors has tried to slow the growth of cannabis cultivation operations. The battle over the cannabis cultivation operation off York Mountain road is only one pot farm that is frustrating neighbors. The main objection to the farms is the use of water. The operations are drilling large wells to extract groundwater to nurture the thirsty marijuana plants.

The county is handling each operation as it comes before the planning commission, but ultimately, the proposed cannabis cultivation operations may be appealed to the board of supervisors, if neighbors object to a pot farm in their neighborhood.