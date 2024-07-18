Cannabis Microbusiness Licenses Available in SLO County 7.18.2024

San Luis Obispo county Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax-Collector (ACTTC) has announced that cannabis microbusiness licenses are now available for unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo county.

A release on the county’s website says these will allow eligible businesses to combine multiple cannabis activities, such as cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail, into a single license.

Businesses must first qualify by having a valid microbusiness license issued by the state of California.

Applications and authorization must go through the county planning and building department as well as through the sheriff’s office.