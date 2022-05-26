Cannabis Stores in Grover Beach 05.26.2022

Grover Beach is going to allow cannabis stores to operate lounges in their retail stores.

So, you can sample the product without leaving the store. The city council adopting an ordinance this week to allow onsite cannabis consumption.

Grover Beach is the first city in the county to allow visitors to the retail store to fire up a pot pipe right there in the store.

There are four cannabis retail stores in Grover Beach. The mayor says the store operators have demonstrated their commitment to following the city’s regulations and he’s confident they can adhere to regulations regarding consumption of marijuana in the retail stores.