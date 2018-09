San Luis Obispo city council votes unanimously to approve an ordinance which establishes “cannabis business zones.”

The seven marijuana zones will be the only places where cannabis-related businesses may operate in the city. Each zone is at least 1,000 feet from any school or playground, 600 feet from any daycare and 300 feet from any residence. The zones will become effective if voters in San Luis approve a measure on the November ballot to tax marijuana business activities.