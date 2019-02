A flurry of minor traffic accidents yesterday related to the rain storms.

In Arroyo Grande, a high school student was seriously injured yesterday after the truck he was riding in struck a tree off highway 101. That was around 12:30 yesterday. The driver of the truck had just turned from Grand avenue onto 101. The truck accelerated, spun out of control and drove over the edge of the road into a culvert, where the truck struck a large tree branch.