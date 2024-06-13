Car Crash On Highway 101 in Santa Margarita Results in Major Injuries 6.13.2024

On Tuesday morning, CHP responded to a report of a traffic collision on highway 101, just south of Santa Margarita.

Two vehicles collided in the southbound lane, with one woman, an 83-year-old Cambria resident, receiving major injuries. CHP says that she was traveling east on Tassajara Creek road when she pulled out onto highway 101 in front of a vehicle heading south.

She was hit on the left rear of her vehicle by a 47-year-old man. The man sustained minor injuries, and the woman was transported to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Impairment from drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision.