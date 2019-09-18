Car Jacking 9.18.2019

Two men who attempted to car jack a vehicle at Pirates Cove back in February are going to prison.

The men used a BB gun in the commission of the crimes. 18-year-old Sergio Rosales pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery and felony dissuading a witness. He was 17 at the time he committed the crime.

Special sentencing is enhanced because he used a deadly weapon and because he engaged in street terrorism associated with the West Park criminal street gang. He’s expected to receive a total of 13 years in prison at a hearing on October 21st in San Luis Obispo superior court.

Previously, Rosales’ co-defendant received two years and six months. 20-year-old Brayan Areallano Vazques is currently housed at Wasco state prison.