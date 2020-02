A carjacking in Paso Robles yesterday.

Around 11 yesterday, a man crashed a car near the 101 off ramp at Paso Robles street. Officers found a driver leaving the car and trying to carjack a different vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and he was identified as Darren Santagelo, 32 years old from Atascadero.

The accident closed the off ramp for a short time yesterday morning.