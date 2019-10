San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow says he will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Carlo Alberto Fuentes-Flores. The 43-year-old suspect is charged with murdering 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum of Paso Robles.

Fuentes-Flores was arrested last December about eight months after Woodrum disappeared from her home. Fuentes-Flores reportedly had been hired to paint the deck on Woodrum’s rural property.