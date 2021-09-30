Carlos Luis Chavez 9.30.2021

Carlos Luis Chavez pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

Chavez is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Justin Bice in the head at Bice’s home on Dorothy Court in Paso Robles, near Lewis Middle School.

Bice underwent emergency surgery. He is now in the ICU at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. According to reports in the Tribune, doctors had to remove his left eye and part of his skull.

Yesterday, Chavez was arraigned in San Luis Obispo superior court. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary and being a convicted person illegally possessing a fire arm.

The shooting occurred Sunday, shortly after several people in Atascadero reporting being robbed at gunpoint. Those robberies sparked a shelter-in-place order at an apartment complex near government housing on south El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Several years ago, Carlos Chavez attended Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles, about one half mile from the site of the shooting on Dorothy Court Sunday afternoon.