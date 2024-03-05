Carlton Hotel Modifications on Next Review Committee Meeting 03.05.2024

The Atascadero design review committee’s next meeting is Thursday, March 7th at 2 pm.

The one item on its agenda is a proposed ground floor redesign of the Carlton Hotel in Atascadero. In October last year, the hotel was acquired by Capricorn Property Group for 10.5 million dollars.

The proposed redesign of the hotel’s ground floor includes the addition of nine ground-floor guest rooms, converting the existing restaurant into a market distillery, and converting the existing cafe into a separate bar/restaurant and a bakery.

Several challenges present themselves to this plan, such as the conflict of needing guest room privacy on the ground floor with the high percentage of glass that is typically encouraged for ground-floor uses in Atascadero’s downtown area. Other proposals for change include parklets and design options for the building’s exterior on traffic way.

The design review committee meets in room 306 at Atascadero City Hall.