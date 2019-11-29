Cave Fire 11.29.2019

The recent rain storm helped firefighters contain the Cave fire just north of Santa Barbara. You may remember, they issued evacuation warnings for some neighborhoods Tuesday night.

Those orders remain in effect Wednesday, but by noon, because of the rain storm, the evacuation orders and warnings were lifted. Residents returned to their homes Wednesday afternoon in time to prepare for Thanksgiving.

So far, that Cave fire has burned just over 3,000 acres. The fire was 70% contained as of last night. Another update to be issued later this morning.