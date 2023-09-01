CCTA Fight to Protect Proposition 13! – 9.01.2023

FIGHT TO PROTECT

PROPOSITION 13!

There are now two California State Assembly Constitutional Amendments attacking Proposition 13!

DEADLINE TO STOP BOTH IS THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST!

Contact the following and tell them NO on ACA ! and ACA 13 and will remember their votes against Proposition 13 when they run for re-election. Call or email now!

And share info!

Articles with details re ACA 1 and ACA 13 below!

State Assembly Member Chris Holden

Chair, Assembly Appropriations Committee

916-319-2041

[email protected]

State Senator John Laird/in favor of taking down Prop 13!

SLO District Office 805-549-3784

[email protected]

State Assembly Member Dawn Addis/in favor of taking down Prop 13!

SLO District Office 805-549-3001

[email protected].

SLO County Board of Supervisor Bruce Gibson/did not tvote to support Prop 13 August 8 Board Meeting

District Office 805-781-4338

[email protected]

SLO County Board of Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg/did not vote to support Prop 13 August 8 Board Meeting

District Office 805-781-5450

[email protected]

SLO County Board of Supervisor Jimmy Paulding/did not vote to support Prop 13 August 8 Board Meeting

District Office 805-781-4337

[email protected]

Thank the following two supervisors for supporting Prop 13

August 8 Board Meeting

SLO County Board of Supervisor Debbie Arnold

District Office 805-781-4339

[email protected]

SLO County Board of Supervisor John Peschong

District Office 805-781-4491

[email protected]

If you want to know how much your property taxes would be WITHOUT Proposition 13, please check out

www.hjta.org.

From the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association



Also From the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

