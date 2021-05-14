CDC on Covid & Masks 5.14.2021

While the Centers for Disease Control and prevention eases up on mandatory mask wearing for those with vaccines, San Luis Obispo county health department is offering covid-19 vaccines for people age 12 and older.

Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to get their vaccine.

The mass vaccination in Paso Robles welcomes walk-ins during regular open hours.

That will end June 4th, when those federally operated clinics are closed.

