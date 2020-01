The Census Bureau is hosting an event today in San Luis to recruit census takers. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 this morning at the county government center. Rooms 161 and 162.

To be eligible you have to be at 18 years old. Have a valid social security number. Be a us citizen and have a valid email address. There are other qualifications. For more information call 855.562.2020 or go to: 2020census.gov/jobs.