Centennial Park Path/Trail Closed For Maintenance Work 03.28.2024

PR-CentennialPark-Closure-withimage

The city’s public works department has announced that the Centennial park trail will be closed starting early April for essential maintenance work.

A release says that the closure will affect the entirety of the trail, from the trailhead at the end of Lana street to Nickerson drive, as well as from the trailhead at Andrea circle.

The closure has been coordinated with the Paso Robles joint unified school district to minimize disruptions to students who use the trail to commute to and from school; the heavy maintenance will be done during the district’s spring break period from March 28th to the 5th.

Students will be notified if the closure extends beyond the spring break period.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences the closure may cause, but says it is to maintain the integrity of public spaces.