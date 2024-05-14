Central Coast Community Energy Advisory Council Seats Open in June 5.14.2024

3CE20CACVacancies

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) announced that it is seeking applicants for its volunteer community advisory council.

The council is an advisory body to 3CE’s policy and operation boards. Members of the advisory council serve three-year terms, and provide feedback and advice on staff recommendations by 3CE.

3CE’s key goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stabilize and reduce customer electricity rates, and utilize energy programs to stimulate local economy and accelerate electrification.

One seat will open in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and San Benito county starting June 6th.

Applications for the seat will be due May 31st.