Central Coast Community Energy Holding a Community Reception in Atascadero 2.12.2025

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) will be hosting a community reception meeting Tuesday, February 18th.

This will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 pm at Atascadero city hall. 3CE is a public agency that sources electricity from clean and renewable energy resources, providing its services to more than 1.2 million people across the central coast.

The county of San Luis Obispo and Atascadero have recently joined 3CE, and this meeting will provide details on what this means for residents, businesses, and community investments in the region.

You can go to: 3cenergy.org for more information about the organization.