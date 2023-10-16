CERT Training in Paso This Week 10.16.2023

A series of Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) courses will be offered this month in the Paso Robles public safety center.

The training courses will run Tuesday and Thursday of this week and next, and on Saturday, October 28th. The basic CERT training course includes disaster preparedness, medical, psychology & fire safety, search & rescue and terrorism.

CERT looks to train members of the public in learning how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from local disasters.

Registration for this event can be done at: northcountycert.org.