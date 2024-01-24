CFA Reaches Tentative Agreement, Ending Strike 01.24.2024

The California Faculty Association began its statewide strike on Monday of this week, following months of negotiation with CSU management.

After just one day of striking, however, the CFA and CSU have reached a tentative agreement. Staff and faculty returned to work yesterday following these agreements. These include a 5% general salary increase for all faculty members, effective retroactively to July 1, 2023. A 5% general salary increase will also be applied July 1st of this year. These are below the initially demanded 12% pay raise.

Other agreements include raising the salary floor for its lowest paid faculty, increasing paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks, improving access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, and increasing protection of faculty who have dealings with police by providing a union representative in those interactions.

The next step is for CFA members to ratify the contract.