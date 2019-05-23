Chainsaw Thievery 5.23.2019

Two north county men arrested after trying to sell a stolen chainsaw.

The theft occurred on the 2800 block of Schoolhouse Circle. A resident said he accidentally left his garage door open at night and someone stole three chainsaws.

Police discovered that 29-year-old Harrison Labarbera was selling online two of the chainsaws. Undercover officers arranged to meet Labarbera at Pioneer Park to buy one of the chainsaws. He arrived in a car driven by 34-year-old Miguel Ramos Jr. of Paso Robles. The car was stolen.

As police converged on the park, Labarbera and Ramos tried to flee. Ramos was stopped as he tried to drive away in the stolen car. Labarbera fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Police recovered one of the stolen chainsaws.

Labarbera was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. Ramos was arrested on possessing stolen property, driving on a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a police officer violating probation and “multiple warrants.”

Police believe Labarbera successfully sold one of the chainsaws. They’re asking anyone who bought a Stihl chainsaw from Labarbera to contact the police department so they can return it to its rightful owner.