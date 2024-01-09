Changes to County Cannabis Clean-Up Ordinance Available For Review 01.09.2024

The county department of planning and building has released an update for the cannabis clean-up ordinance.

The department received directions from the board of supervisors to prepare the clean-up ordinance amendment, specifically to title 22 and 23. The amendments modify the expiration of permits to be five years from the operational sign-off, rather than five years from date of approval.

The hours of operation for dispensary deliveries will be changed to be consistent with state regulations. Lastly, procedures regarding nuisance abatement have been improved to help the county recover abatement costs.

The full changes for the clean-up ordinance is available online for public review.

Tentatively, the planning commission will hold a public hearing for the ordinance on April 11th.