Channel Islands Disaster 9.03.2019

The search continues today for 9 people missing after a dive boat caught fire off about 20 yards off the coast of Santa Cruz island early yesterday morning.

The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire early Monday morning. 34 passengers were sleeping below deck. Five crew members sleeping on the deck jumped off the boat into the water. They were rescued by other boats in the area.

So far, the bodies of 25 people have been recovered. Nine are still missing after that dive boat caught fire in the Channel islands.