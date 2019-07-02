Chardonnays 7.02.2019

Wine Spectator magazine lists about two dozen San Luis Obispo county wineries which produce excellent California chardonnay.

Stolo Vineyards and Winery in Cambria is the highest ranking with 91 points.

The others include Ancient Peaks winery in Santa Margarita.

Baileyana in the Edna Valley of San Luis Obispo.

Barrel Burner in Paso Robles.

Broadside in Paso Robles.

Daou Vineyards and Winery in Paso Robles.

Eberle Winery in Paso Robles.

And Hearst Ranch Winery in Paso Robles and San Simeon.

There are several others in the south county also listed in Wine Spectator among the finest California chardonnays.